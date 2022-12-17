WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Believes Botch During WWE WrestleMania 19 Match Helped

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 17, 2022

Kurt Angle Believes Botch During WWE WrestleMania 19 Match Helped

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recalled his title match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19 and the Shooting Star Press attempted by Lesnar which nearly broke his neck. Angle said:

“Besides the actual finish, that match was pretty damn close to being one of the greatest matches of all time. I mean, besides the issue that Brock actually missed the Shooting Star Press and landed on his head, you know, almost broke his neck. But, at the same time, that was such an incredible WrestleMania moment that people remember that forever. So that spot right there in WrestleMania 19 actually made the match better because people remember it.”

Watch the match below:

FULL MATCH - Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar – WWE Title Match: WrestleMania XIX

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #kurt angle #brock lesnar

