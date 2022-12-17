WWE Files Trademarks Relating To Their Logo

WWE has filed three trademarks for its logo with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) as of December 13th.

It’s listed for entertainment services, NFTs, and downloadable image files. The filing notes the “mark consists of two stacked "W" letters with a scar underneath.”

Here are the descriptions:

“Mark For: WW™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of downloadable image files containing action figures, trading cards, posters, artwork, clothing, headwear, footwear, games, championship replica belts, watches, sunglasses, clocks, jewelry, backpacks, notebooks, calendars, wallpaper, and fabric, authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); downloadable virtual goods in the nature of action figures, trading cards, posters, artwork, clothing, headwear, footwear, games, championship replica belts, watches, sunglasses, clocks, jewelry, backpacks, notebooks, calendars, wallpaper, and fabric, for use in online virtual worlds; downloadable computer game software featuring virtual goods, namely, action figures, trading cards, posters, artwork, clothing, headwear, footwear, games, championship replica belts, watches, sunglasses, clocks, jewelry, backpacks, notebooks, calendars, wallpaper, and fabric, for use in online worlds.” “Mark For: WW™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of provision of an online marketplace for buyers and sellers of downloadable digital art images, authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs).” “Mark For: WW™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, providing online, non-downloadable virtual goods, namely, action figures, trading cards, posters, artwork, clothing, headwear, footwear, games, championship replica belts, watches, clocks, jewelry, backpacks, notebooks, calendars, wallpaper, and fabric for use in virtual environments created for entertainment purposes; Providing online virtual reality game services featuring crypto tokens for use in virtual worlds.”