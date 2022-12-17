WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena's Next WWE Match Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 17, 2022

John Cena will return to action on December 30 for SmackDown.

Cena will team with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. The match was originally announced as Reigns & Zayn vs. Owens and a partner of his choosing. During the end of Friday’s SmackDown Cena revealed received a text from Owens asking him to team up, which he agreed to.

Cena noted that he has wrestled for WWE every year in the last 20 years. 

Cena's last match was on September 10, 2021, when he teamed with The Mysterios to defeat The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) in a dark match at a WWE SmackDown taping at Madison Square Garden.

Uncle Howdy Appears In Front Of WWE Fans During SmackDown

During Friday's WWE Smackdown, LA Knight called out Bray Wyatt and Wyatt responded. LA Knight attacked Wyatt but then a video of Uncle Howd [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 17, 2022 07:17AM


