The Rock Unfollows Black Adam & Warner Bros. Discovery On Instagram

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 17, 2022

It is being reported by several sources that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, despite being in the new hit movie Black Adam, has unfollowed both Black Adam & Warner Bros. Discovery on Instagram.

Despite the movie having a post-credits scene teasing a sequel, it now looks as though that will not be happening.


