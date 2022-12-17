The Rock Unfollows Black Adam & Warner Bros. Discovery On Instagram

It is being reported by several sources that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, despite being in the new hit movie Black Adam, has unfollowed both Black Adam & Warner Bros. Discovery on Instagram.
Despite the movie having a post-credits scene teasing a sequel, it now looks as though that will not be happening.
The Rock has unfollowed the Black Adam and Warner Bros. Discovery's Instagram accounts. pic.twitter.com/d2sdliLK4e— Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) December 16, 2022
