Father Of Former WWE Superstar Accused Of Arranging A Meet With Minor

OBL Nation on YouTube has released a video that features Fred Rosser Jr. (father of NJPW star/ex-WWE Superstar Fred Rosser III aka Darren Young) claiming he tried to meet with a 14-year-old minor.

The minor who (was a decoy) allegedly exchanged texts with Rosser, and the team behind the sting confronted him on the steps of his apartment building telling him to admit all his wife and son.

Rosser Jr. called his son Rosser III who said he had no idea what his father had been doing and he is currently in California. His father was asked if he found minors attractive and he admitted "some of them are" before Rosser, Jr.'s ex-wife was called and told about his activity.

Rosser Jr. admits his ex-wife left him because she knew something wasn't right.

Police were involved toward the end of the sting.