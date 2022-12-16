WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW comes to Montreal 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 16, 2022

WWE announced has details regarding the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW coming to Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 2023.

As first reported by Postmedia news, WWE today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16 at L’Olympia in Montreal ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.ca. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place Saturday, Feb. 18 from Bell Centre in Montreal. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.ca and the premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.


