A Vince McMahon Return To WWE Would "Cripple The Company” Says Source

We previously reported that there are a numner of allies of former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon who don’t want him back in WWE despite his rumored desire to return.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported directly from a longtime ally of McMahon who commented on the suggestion McMahon could return to WWE:

“What if (he) decided to upend the entire Board (he has 80 percent voting stock) and is still the largest owner of common stock? The class action shareholder lawsuits would cripple the entire company. The networks would balk. FOX had to get rid of Roger Ailes. I don’t think they will be favorable to his return. NBCU is a prisoner of the deal and even they spoke up about his TV appearances when he was in the headlines and still appearing on TV. The shareholder revolt would endanger the entire organization. This was a terrible shot today to the `moving forward’ `business as usual’ claim that was implemented by Stephanie, Levesque (and) Nick Khan. Now the conspiracy theories will be all about (Vince) coming back. If he comes back, it’s a scorched Earth scenario. Unless he figures a lesser role (and how can he of all people take a lesser role?), but the leak from his side is that he was given bad advice, so now he’s blaming people.”