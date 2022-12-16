WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Set To Make Production Changes To Dynamite and Rampage Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 16, 2022

AEW is set to make production changes to Dynamite on TBS and Rampage on TNT. It remains unclear what type of changes are coming but Tony Khan has instructed they start in January 2023.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that "part of the deal is that WBD [Warner Bros. Discovery] and [Tony] Khan had decided to change the look of the show. The planned changes are to go into effect in January at some point."

AEW recently signed WWE's former Vice President of Global Television Production, Mike Mansury. He will serve as the Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer.

We'll keep you updated when we know.

