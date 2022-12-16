AEW Set To Make Production Changes To Dynamite and Rampage Soon

AEW is set to make production changes to Dynamite on TBS and Rampage on TNT. It remains unclear what type of changes are coming but Tony Khan has instructed they start in January 2023.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that "part of the deal is that WBD [Warner Bros. Discovery] and [Tony] Khan had decided to change the look of the show. The planned changes are to go into effect in January at some point."

AEW recently signed WWE's former Vice President of Global Television Production, Mike Mansury. He will serve as the Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer.

We'll keep you updated when we know.