Early Estimate For ROH Final Battle 2022 Pay-Per-View

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the early estimates for the recent Final Battle 2022 event saw the PPV delivery 25,000 pay-per-view buys (19,000 streaming and 6,400 cable) based on first-week estimates.

Meltzer added the first-week estimates are "always low in the end by five to 10 percent."

By comparison, Supercard of Honor back in April did 23,000 buys, and Death Before Dishonor in July around 37,000 buys.

Final Battle was the highest attended ROH Final Battle in company history.