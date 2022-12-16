Jon Moxley Almost Lost His Ear During AEW Rampage Taping, Airs Tonight

Renee Paquette is encouraging fans to tune into tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped this past Wednesday night from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Paquette, who works for AEW as a backstage interviewer, revealed in a tweet that her husband, Jon Moxley, nearly lost his ear in a match against Sammy Guevara that will air on this show. She wrote the following:

“Since I had to live through the trauma, I suggest you join me in the emotional turmoil tonight. Watch Rampage to witness my husbands ear clinging on for dear life.”