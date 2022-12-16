WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Willow Nightingale Talks Signing With AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 16, 2022

Willow Nightingale Talks Signing With AEW

Willow Nightingale was recently interviewed by Grapsody, where she spoke about her match on AEW Rampage back in October where it was announced that she had signed with the company.

"I, obviously knew I had been signed at this point, I signed the contract that morning. They had emailed it to me and I was standing ringside when I did the signature on my phone. It was really fresh and very full circle for me. Daily's Place, the majority of the time I spent there in the crowd because the audience was people who came in for extra work or other people who were on the roster who weren't wrestling. We filled the crowd, made all the noise and supported each other, and were there for hours at a time. We were there until two in the morning sometimes recording the show. We would do this every two weeks. It felt like I was putting in so much energy and effort and, is there the recognition there that I wanted? Is the payoff there? I don't know. Now, a year and some change later, I have signed a full-time contract to the company that I want to work for, in the building where I felt some of my lowest feelings about myself and my career, and it was very full circle. To have the crowd there to cheer for me and be super into it, it was very overwhelming. Yes, I did not see [the graphic] on the big screen. At one point, I turned around and was like, 'Wow, that's me!' I was responding to all the people around me. Tony Schiavone, a legend of the industry, putting it all out there. I was overwhelmed with a flurry of different emotions. That was a really cool moment for me."

Willow clarified:

"I had a pay-per-appearance situation. I was with them in a capacity, in an official capacity even, but to me it didn't really feel the same. I wasn't on the roster page. I don't think the fans really looked at me as a part of the team. Here and there, depends on who you ask. I still felt a chip on my shoulder because even if I hadn't gotten the All Elite graphic, it just didn't feel like I was fully welcomed in yet. The women in the locker room were great and had been treating me kindly and everything, but it wasn't the whole thing. When it all happened, I was like, 'Ahh! Yes!'"

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #willow nightingale

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79890/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer