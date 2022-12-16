WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Reason Why Sting Hasn’t Wrestle For AEW Recently

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 16, 2022

The Reason Why Sting Hasn't Wrestle For AEW Recently

Dave Meltzer has revealed why Sting hasn’t been wrestling on AEW television of late.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter , Meltzer noted:

“The reason Sting hasn’t been in the ring of late is because he had arthroscopic surgery on one of his knees about seven weeks ago.”

An arthroscopy is a type of keyhole surgery for checking or repairing your joints.

WNS wishes Sting all the best in his recovery.

