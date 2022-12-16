WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Updated Lineup For IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 16, 2022

Updated Lineup For IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023

IMPACT Wrestling has an updated match card for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s IMPACT Wrestling. Check out what matches will take place at the event below:

-  IMPACT Wrestling Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray

-  IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James

- Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

The event takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV.

Eric Bischoff Thinks TNA Relied Too Heavily On Big Names

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about a variety of topics relating to how TNA was booked. You can read highlight [...]

— Guy Incognito Dec 14, 2022 11:01AM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs #hard to kill

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79886/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer