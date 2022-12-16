Updated Lineup For IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023

IMPACT Wrestling has an updated match card for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s IMPACT Wrestling. Check out what matches will take place at the event below:
- IMPACT Wrestling Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray
- IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards
The event takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV.
⚡ Eric Bischoff Thinks TNA Relied Too Heavily On Big Names
During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about a variety of topics relating to how TNA was booked. You can read highlight [...]— Guy Incognito Dec 14, 2022 11:01AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com