IMPACT Wrestling (12/15/2022) Results

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for December 15th, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com

The action kicks off Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match!

Shera w/ Raj Singh vs Jack Price

Shera cuts off the momentum of Price with a mid-air knee strike, followed by a clubbing blow to the back. Shera hits a powerslam but Price kicks out of an arrogant cover. Price creates an opening with his quickness but Shera shuts him down with a clothesline. Shera continues the assault as Singh berates Price from the outside. Shera puts him away with Sky High for three.

Shera w/ Raj Singh def Jack Price



The action emanates from Pembroke Pines, Florida as an all-new IMPACT! begins.



Eddie Edwards vs Delirious

While Eddie Edwards looks to focus on the future, he’s haunted by a ghost from his past as he battles Delirious tonight! Edwards gains the early advantage off an overhead suplex. Delirious hits a snap suplex, then runs the ropes in every direction possible. Edwards delivers a big boot, followed by a superkick moments later. Edwards connects with the Tiger Driver as Delirious quickly reverses into an armbar attempt. Delirious locks in the Cobra Stretch but Edwards traps him in a pinning predicament to win!

Eddie Edwards def Delirious



After the match, Edwards offers to shake Delirious’ hand but to no surprise, takes him out with the Die Hard Driver instead. Edwards continues the assault when Yuya Uemura attempts to make the save. Edwards sends him to the outside before trying to rip off the mask of Delirious. Out of nowhere, Jonathan Gresham makes his shocking IMPACT return and sends Edwards retreating up the ramp.

Following his near-60 minute classic with Mike Bailey last week, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander tells Scott D’Amore that he’s going to call out Bully Ray tonight. D’Amore shuts him down and demands that Alexander stays out of Bully’s match with John Skyler. Tommy Dreamer interrupts and apologies to Alexander for promising that Bully could be trusted. Alexander thinks that Dreamer may be in on the whole thing and storms off.



In an interview with Gia Miller, Jonathan Gresham says that he returned to IMPACT Wrestling because he has unfinished business with Eddie Edwards. Gresham also announces that he has signed a contract with the promotion!



Bully Ray vs John Skyler

Bully Ray takes on John Skyler en route to his IMPACT World Title opportunity at Hard To Kill! Bully hits a powerslam, followed by a Piledriver to score the quick victory.

Bully Ray def John Skyler



After the match, Tommy Dreamer confronts Bully Ray and tells him that their friendship is over. Dreamer says that at Hard To Kill, Bully is going to get what he deserves when he battles a vengeful Josh Alexander. Bully calls Dreamer a jealous coward because he’s been the bigger star in every company they’ve ever been in. Bully admits to taking out Ace Austin in the parking lot a few months ago and says that he used Dreamer to get what he wanted. Dreamer is fired up emotionally as he challenges Bully to settle things right here, right now. Bully exits the ring as Dreamer stares him down.



Following a backstage altercation that saw Decay scare off the Major Players earlier tonight, the two duos are set for tag team action! While Decay are making their entrance, X-Division Champion Trey Miguel blindsides Steve and tags him with spray paint. Steve fights through the pain and the match is on.



Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers) vs Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)

Taurus hits Myers with a Slingblade out of the corner, then sends the Major Players to the floor. Taurus soars over the top rope, colliding with both of his opponents on the outside. Back in the ring, Taurus hits a step-up dive to Myers, then makes the tag to Steve. The pace quickens as Steve enters the match with a flurry of offense. Steve hits a Flatliner on Cardona for two. Myers kicks the middle rope, causing a low blow on Taurus. Cardona targets the back of Steve’s head, allowing the Major Players to win off a double team neckbreaker.

Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers) def Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)

Scott D’Amore presides over the contract signing for Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs Mickie James in a Title vs Career match at Hard To Kill. D’Amore reminds James that she will either become the new Knockouts World Champion or she will retire from professional wrestling. Grace quickly signs the contract and James takes that as a sign that she isn’t giving James a chance. James promises to have yet another career-defining moment at Hard To Kill when she defeats Grace in the culmination of The Last Rodeo. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans interrupt as Steelz reminds us that James has never defeated her. Steelz says that The Last Rodeo is not complete with her. Grace tries to turn down the match on behalf of James but that only riles her up. D’Amore intervenes and makes a tag team match pitting Grace and James against Steelz and Evans next week!

Gia Miller interviews Mike Bailey after he was attacked by Kenny King following his incredible match with IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander last week. Bailey says that he’ll happily give King another match but he’s not going to play games with him.



Angels w/ The Design (Deaner & Kon) vs Sami Callihan

Sami Callihan continues his fight against The Design as he battles Angels in singles action! The bell rings and Callihan immediately hits a pop-up powerbomb, sending Angels retreating to the outside. Callihan hits a suplex into the corner turnbuckles. Angels counters the Cactus Driver 97 with a strong forearm shot. Callihan traps him in the ring skirt, then delivers a rake to the back. Callihan is confronted by The Design but Callihan continues the assault with a suplex on the apron. Kon provides a distraction as Angels hits a brutal STO on the hardest part of the ring. Angels locks in a Crossface but Callihan bites his way free. Callihan comes back with a Brainbuster for two. Angels connects with a discus clothesline, followed by a Frog Splash but it’s not enough to keep Callihan down. Angels crashes and burns on another Frog Splash attempt as Callihan capitalizes with the Cactus Driver 97 to win!

Sami Callihan def Angels w/ The Design (Deaner & Kon)

After the match, Callihan stares down Deaner but gets blindsided by Kon. Deaner watches on as Angels gains a measure of revenge with a spin kick.



Gisele Shaw wants to get the band back together but Deonna Purrazzo blames her for ruining the career of her best friend, Chelsea Green. Shaw reminds Purrazzo that she has a rematch for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles but she needs a partner. Purrazzo begrudgingly accepts and it appears that Shaw and Purrazzo will join forces once again.



Without darkness, there is no light. Without conflict, there is no victory. From the disillusionment emerges the Wilde Witch.



Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry & Bhupinder Gujjar vs Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

Johnny Swinger is on the quest for 50 wins and an IMPACT World Title opportunity as he and Zicky Dice battle Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry and Bhupinder Gujjar! Hendry hits a delayed vertical suplex on Swinger. Out of nowhere, Hendry evades an attack from Moose. Back in the ring, Gujjar takes out Swinger with the Gargoyle Spear for three!

Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry & Bhupinder Gujjar def Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

John Skyler and Jason Hotch look to take their careers to the next level by forming a tag team.



With his sights set on the IMPACT World Title, Steve Maclin says that Rich Swann is in the wrong place at the wrong time.



The road to Hard To Kill continues on an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw challenge the Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans battle Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mickie James. Plus, Steve Maclin goes one-on-one with Rich Swann and more!



Eddie Edwards vs Jonathan Gresham is made official for Hard To Kill LIVE Friday, January 13th on pay-per-view.



IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship, Major Players Are Banned From Ringside

After ruining their IMPACT World Tag Team Title match last week, the Major Players are banned from ringside as Heath and Rhino run it back with the Motor City Machine Guns! Sabin pushes Rhino on the apron, angering the man-beast. The referee is distracted as Rhino tries to enter the match illegaly, giving the Guns an opportunity to deliver double team offense to Heath. Shelley and Sabin isolate Heath on their side of the ring, preventing him from making the tag to Rhino. The Guns hit a double dropkick to the back of Heath’s neck. Heath counters Sliced Bread into a powerslam, allowing him to make the tag to Rhino. The tide has turned as Rhino hits Shelley with the mini-Gore in the corner. Heath hits a strong Irish whip but Sabin breaks up the pin for his partner. Shelley plants Heath face-first, creating separation. Heath tags in Rhino but Rhino quickly knocks Sabin off the apron before Shelley can make the tag. Shelley uses his quickness to evade the incoming assault and make the tag to Sabin. Shelley hits an assisted tornado DDT to Heath. Moments later, Heath sends Sabin colliding into his own partner. Rhino hits Sabin with the Gore for a very close near fall. Sabin counters another Gore into a pin for three!

Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) def IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino – NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley are the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, celebrating with the gold as IMPACT! goes off the air.