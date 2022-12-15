WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
DDP Reveals He's Been Approached About Possible Jake Roberts Movie Adaptation

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 15, 2022

DDP Reveals He's Been Approached About Possible Jake Roberts Movie Adaptation

Diamond Dallas Page has revealed that he’s been approached about a feature film take on the documentary "The Resurrection of Jake the Snake."

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with CS.net for a new interview promoting his new film High Heat and revealed that a narrative film based on the 2014 documentary about Jake Roberts could be on the way.

“What I’ve been working was one of my own projects. If anybody has ever seen the The Resurrection of Jake the Snake, in 2014, we released that. That’s a documentary that’s [got] a lot of power to it. Recently, I’ve been approached about making that a movie — a scripted movie that’ll end up on a big screen, and they love the story. So that’s something I’m super excited about.”

The documentary centered on Jake Roberts and his his recovery from addiction as well as his physical rehab, as led by Page. It debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015 and hit several other film festivals that year.

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #diamond dallas page #jake roberts

