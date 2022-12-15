WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Willow Nightingale Wants To Set The Standard For AEW's Women's Division

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 15, 2022

Willow Nightingale Wants To Set The Standard For AEW's Women's Division

Willow Nightingale was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted. Highlights are available below.

On how she wants to set the standard for the entire division: "Obviously I want things to be exciting and there would be surprises and mix things up from time to time. But I would consistently want to hit like the standard that I set for myself. Through doing that, I want to be a representative for the whole division along with everybody else. I want all of us to be like, ‘That’s a good person, that’s a good wrestler. This is a great promo.’"

On how talented the division has become: "We have so much talent across all fields and I feel like everyone’s generally pretty well-rounded on our roster. So to have a match like that where you’re bringing six different personalities to it, six different wrestling styles and kind of mixing it up and seeing what happens and being able to have something that’s so like kind of like fast-paced and a lot of fun and hard-hitting at the same time is really. what else can you want out of the match for the whole division?"

Source: wrestlezone.com
Tags: #aew #willow nightingale

