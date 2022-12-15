WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Taping Results and SPOILERS For 12/20, 12/27

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 15, 2022

On Tuesday night, WWE taped future episodes of NXT at the Performance Center in Orlando as the talent are getting a couple of weeks off to spend with their families over the Christmas season.

NXT 12/20

- Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom
- Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the ring
- Zoey Stark def. Nikita Lyons
- Cora Jade cut a promo
- NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Toxic Attraction
- Apollo Crews cut a promo
- Electra Lopez def. Indi Hartwell
- Isla Dawn attacked Alba Fyre
- NXT Tag Team Championships: New Day def. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen
- Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker met in the ring

NXT 12/27

- Julius Creed def. JD McDonagh
- Indus Sher confronted The Creed Brothers
- Wendy Choo def. Cora Jade
- Scrypts def. Ikemen Jiro
- Lyra Valkyria def. Lash Legend
- Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) def. Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade
- Fallon Henley def. Kiana James
- Drew Gulak held a training segment
- Wes Lee def. Tony D’Angelo

Source: Fightful
