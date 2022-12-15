WWE NXT Taping Results and SPOILERS For 12/20, 12/27

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

On Tuesday night, WWE taped future episodes of NXT at the Performance Center in Orlando as the talent are getting a couple of weeks off to spend with their families over the Christmas season.

NXT 12/20

- Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom

- Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the ring

- Zoey Stark def. Nikita Lyons

- Cora Jade cut a promo

- NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Toxic Attraction

- Apollo Crews cut a promo

- Electra Lopez def. Indi Hartwell

- Isla Dawn attacked Alba Fyre

- NXT Tag Team Championships: New Day def. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

- Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker met in the ring

NXT 12/27

- Julius Creed def. JD McDonagh

- Indus Sher confronted The Creed Brothers

- Wendy Choo def. Cora Jade

- Scrypts def. Ikemen Jiro

- Lyra Valkyria def. Lash Legend

- Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) def. Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade

- Fallon Henley def. Kiana James

- Drew Gulak held a training segment

- Wes Lee def. Tony D’Angelo