Allies Of Vince McMahon Reportedly Don’t Want Him Back In WWE

News recently emerged that Vince McMahon, former WWE CEO and Chairman reportedly intends to make a comeback as he believes he was poorly advised to step down from his position back in July.

However new reports suggest many do not McMahon back as CEO and Chairman. In a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, he notes that even McMahon's allies are against the idea.

On today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that many of Vince’s allies who are protective of McMahon know that it would be the worst thing if he came back. There are many who are happier in the company without McMahon running things and they feel the company is running better than it has done for some time. Ultimately, "the people who are allies or looking at the best interests of the company, they don’t want him back."

Many of his allies believed McMahon would never step down from his position, but when he did they soon changed their tune and believed it was the right thing for him to retire.