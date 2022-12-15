NJPW Makes Interesting Announcement Regarding New Year’s Dash

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced matches for their upcoming New Year’s Dash 2023 event will not be announced until they actually happen.

The promotion did this back in October at The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street. New Year’s Dash will take place on January 5 following the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. Check out the announcement here:

2023 sees the return of New Year Dash to the calendar. This exciting start to the year traditionally sees a mystery card revealed to the audience, staff and wrestlers as the event gets underway. On January 5 2023, however, things get an added twist. This year, the card will not be announced at all!

Instead matches will be revealed as wrestlers make their entrance. Back in October, the Night Before Rumble on 44th Street saw a similar concept with chaotic results, and a raft of big time surprises. What might be in store on January 5? Make sure you watch live in English on NJPW World, or better yet, be part of the action in person!