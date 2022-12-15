Final Card For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Announced

The final card for NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 17 has been announced with the event set for the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. Check out the full card below:
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada
- IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano
- NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Ren Narita
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Master Wato
- IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kenny Omega
- NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Tama Tonga
- IWGP Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Bishamon
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira (c) vs. Lio Rush & YOH
- Keiji Muto’s Last NJPW Match: Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI)
- Antonio Inoki Memorial Match: Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima & Togi Makabe vs. Tatsumi Fujinami, Minoru Suzuki & Tiger Mask
- KOPW 2023 Qualifier: New Japan Rambo
Exhibition Match: Boltin Oleg vs. Ryohei Oiwa
