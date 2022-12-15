WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Final Card For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 15, 2022

Final Card For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Announced

The final card for NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 17 has been announced with the event set for the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. Check out the full card below:

- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada

- IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano

- NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Ren Narita

- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Master Wato

- IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kenny Omega

- NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Tama Tonga

- IWGP Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Bishamon

- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira (c) vs. Lio Rush & YOH

- Keiji Muto’s Last NJPW Match: Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI)

- Antonio Inoki Memorial Match: Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima & Togi Makabe vs. Tatsumi Fujinami, Minoru Suzuki & Tiger Mask

- KOPW 2023 Qualifier: New Japan Rambo

Exhibition Match: Boltin Oleg vs. Ryohei Oiwa


Tags: #njpw #wrestle kingdom

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79875/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer