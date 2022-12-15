WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 15, 2022

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage following the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Check out the results and spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

- Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara. Post-match, Hangman Page came out for another brawl with Moxley. Page ended up giving a security guard a buckshot lariat.

- FTR cut a promo saying The Gunns ruined their night at Final Battle. They vowed they would take them out on Wednesday.

 
- Britt Baker defeated Skye Blue via lockjaw. Post-match, Baker refused to let go of the hold until Hikaru Shida made the save, running her and Rebel off with a kendo stick.

- Wardlow defeated Exodus Prime. Post-match, Wardlow called out Samoa Joe. Joe said he wouldn’t fight Wardlow but would be in Colorado on December 28 for the TNT Championship.

- Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, and Best Friends defeated Kip Sabian, Trent Seven, The Butcher, and The Blade. 

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79874/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer