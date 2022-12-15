AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage following the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Check out the results and spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

- Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara. Post-match, Hangman Page came out for another brawl with Moxley. Page ended up giving a security guard a buckshot lariat.

- FTR cut a promo saying The Gunns ruined their night at Final Battle. They vowed they would take them out on Wednesday.



- Britt Baker defeated Skye Blue via lockjaw. Post-match, Baker refused to let go of the hold until Hikaru Shida made the save, running her and Rebel off with a kendo stick.

- Wardlow defeated Exodus Prime. Post-match, Wardlow called out Samoa Joe. Joe said he wouldn’t fight Wardlow but would be in Colorado on December 28 for the TNT Championship.

- Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, and Best Friends defeated Kip Sabian, Trent Seven, The Butcher, and The Blade.