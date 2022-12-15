Legendary Name Set To Appear At 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW

The 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW is around the corner and it is set to take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

WWE Legend Tatanka confirmed on Facebook that he has been asked to appear on the show. He posted on Facebook:

"To the #TatankaNation Thx always for your overwhelming support! Want all of u to know I've been invited to the 30th Anniversary Celebration of #WWERAW Jan. 23rd in Philadelphia! Memories of many barn burners at the Philly Spectrum"

Tatanka worked for WWE from 1991 to 1996 and 2005 to 2007.

WWE is expected to fill the show with legends with more announcements coming soon.