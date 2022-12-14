AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Live Results (December 14, 2022) 

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means. Winter is coming, although if you live somewhere like the UK, Winter has already been here at least a week! But much like Taz, I digress, it’s time for one of the big Dynamites of the year and the card is worthy of such an honour. After their fantastic battle on the microphone last week, Ricky Starks & MJF will continue their war in the ring with both the AEW World Championship and the Dynamite diamond ring on the line. We also have match four in the best of seven series between Death Triangle and The Elite. Those two are enough but there’s plenty more to look forward to as well so let’s waste no further time and get straight to the action. Excalibur, Taz & Tony Schiavone are the commentary team to start the show.

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) w/ Don Callis, Michael Nakazawa & Brandon Cutler vs Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) w/ Alex Abrahantes in the best of seven series for the AEW World Trios Championships. Score: 2-1 to Death Triangle

The Elite make their entrance first and Wayward Son continues to get the pop it deserves. Don Callis’ shoes blind me briefly on the entrance and when I regain my sight, Death Triangle follow them to the ring. The match begins with Nick and Penta and Don makes his way up the ramp to join commentary. Nick stops Penta doing his taunt before the two men engage in a back and forth with Nick taking control with an arm drag into a dropkick. Matt tags in and so does Fenix and the Bucks take control of him before Kenny tags in and PAC manages to do the same but runs into a triple team move as the Elite dominate the early exchanges. PAC gets hit with a huge backbreaker from Omega before he and Matt dive onto the Lucha Brothers and Nick does the same to PAC on the other side of the ring but comes up holding his ankle. Nick tags out to Matt and then he does the same to Kenny as they must do all the work from here on out. The two of them maintain control, isolating PAC in their corner as Nick gets checked by the doctor. Matt tags in and Fenix & Penta help PAC to reverse the momentum and Penta hits Kenny with a slingblade before Fenix hits him with a dive. Kenny comes up holding his shoulder and PAC gets a two from a standing moonsault and we go to break with news that Nick is being taken to the back. Death Triangle isolate the last member of The Elite standing in their corner, all taking turns to attack him as Kenny struggles his way back to the apron and then tries to make the tag.

When we come back to the action, Fenix is all over Matt and cuts off his comeback with an enzuigiri but Matt pulls out the Locomotion northern lights suplexes onto Fenix and then Penta too. Matt tries for the tag, PAC tags in to stop him but can’t and Kenny finally gets the tag. He comes in with a crossbody and then hits a Polish hammer and the you can’t escape for two. Penta gets a snapdragon suplex and so does Fenix with an enzuigiri for PAC in-between. PAC then gets his snapdragon suplex so he doesn’t feel left out, Penta cuts off a V trigger and then when Omega tries for the terminator dive, PAC trips him and then the two go back and forth in the ring with Kenny winning out finally with a brainbuster. Penta takes Matt out on the apron with a brutal package piledriver so Kenny can’t tag out and then the Lucha brothers attack Kenny together with strikes. Fenix hits the Spanish fly; Penta hits the made in Japan and Fenix follows with a frog splash, but Kenny kicks out at two somehow. PAC tags in and misses the Black arrow as Kenny rolls out the way. Nick finally limps his way down to the ring and calls for the tag from Kenny. Omega has no other option but to take it and Nick runs wild with strikes on Death Triangle before pulling out a lariat and then a cutter. Fenix blocks the superkick and Penta pulls out the hammer to hit Nick’s ankle with it. Fenix locks Nick in a submission on the ankle and forces him to tap out. 3-1 to the Lucha brothers.

Kenny grabs a mic after the match and tells Death Triangle that he’s got a message for Death Triangle and proposes that they make the hammer legal next match as well as all other weapons because The Elite are sick of getting screwed. Match 5 will be no DQ.

MJF Interview

Alex Marvez asks MJF about tonight. Max mocks Ricky for making a star making performance last week and reminds us that he’s always been a star and hits a home run every time. He continues to mock Starks and says that none of what he cried about last week matters and all that matters is who the champion is. He then piles the pressure onto Ricky with reminders of what’s on the line tonight before questioning whether Ricky can take it.

The Acclaimed Promo

The Acclaimed kick off the second quarter of the show and the crowd reaction shows that’s the right idea but then as Max is rapping, The Acclaimed & Billy get attacked by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh and Jeff Jarrett. Max gets a guitar to the head. The crowd lets Jeff Jarrett know that he’s not wanted around these parts as he says nothing of note and ends it with “slapnuts”. Bored of him already. Someone in the comments defend him.

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana

Brian Cage comes out as we see him winning the trios titles for ROH on Sunday as well as getting eliminated from the battle royale from Brian Cage the other week. When Jungle Boy comes out, we see him get eliminated from the same battle royale and attacked by Big Bill. The match begins and Cage rushes at Jack, but Perry anticipates what Cage has in mind. That is until he runs into Cage and falls down. Perry comes back and uses a hurricanrana and an enzuigiri before hitting another rana from the top rope and following with a dropkick. Cage counters out of the corner and then after cutting off another Jack Perry flourish, Cage hits a huge suplex on Perry to take full control. Cage does bicep curls with Jungle Boy to show off before we go to break with Brian fully in control.