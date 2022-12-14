WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Jarrett Comments On Cool Things To Come In AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2022

Jeff Jarrett Comments On Cool Things To Come In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has discussed his new role with All Elite Wrestling.

Back in November following WWE his release Jarret joined AEW as the Director of Business Development. Jarrett previously worked as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events.

During the latest “My World” podcast, Jarrett said:

“Hopefully we get some announcements out sooner rather than later, but there’s a lot of cool things … The WWE is a 40, 50, 60-year-old company, the lineage goes back three or four generations.” 

“AEW, I mean people may or may not take this the right way, but in a lot of ways it’s no longer the embryo, it’s been born, but it’s still in the infant stages. It’s really cool.”

Tags: #aew #jeff jarrett

