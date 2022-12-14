WWE To Drop Rainbow Design From WWE NXT Championship Belts

WWE will be changing the designs of their NXT Championship belts.

Belt Fan Dan, a reliable source for news on title belts revealed on Twitter that WWE will be moving away from rainbow colors on the NXT Titles and will they will be replaced with their former design.

Dan tweeted, "Word on the street is the rainbow NXT belts are going to be replaced with the prior non-colored ones."

The rainbow belts were introduced when WWE relaunched NXT as NXT 2.0 last year.