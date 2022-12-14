WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE To Drop Rainbow Design From WWE NXT Championship Belts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2022

WWE To Drop Rainbow Design From WWE NXT Championship Belts

WWE will be changing the designs of their NXT Championship belts.

Belt Fan Dan, a reliable source for news on title belts revealed on Twitter that WWE will be moving away from rainbow colors on the NXT Titles and will they will be replaced with their former design.

Dan tweeted, "Word on the street is the rainbow NXT belts are going to be replaced with the prior non-colored ones."

The rainbow belts were introduced when WWE relaunched NXT as NXT 2.0 last year.

Mandy Rose Released From WWE

Fightful is reporting that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. The report noted that the reason for her release is because she put the com [...]

— Guy Incognito Dec 14, 2022 12:21PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79866/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer