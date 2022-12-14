Jeff Hardy's Pre-Trial Date Has Been Scheduled

Jeff Hardy is scheduled to go to court next week.

The AEW star will attend a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, December 21 following a recent delay to proceedings at the request of his attorneys.

The hearing relates his arrest on Monday, June 14, Hardy was arrested in Florida and charged with driving with a suspended license, a DUI, and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license. According to Yahoo, the violation was “a restriction that required him to keep an Ignition Interlock Device — a handheld breathalyzer that prevents users from starting their vehicle after drinking alcohol - in his car.”

Hardy faces up to five years in prison if convicted under Florida law. He has pleaded not guilty and filed this back on June 28, and on August 10, Hardy waived a right to a speedy trial.