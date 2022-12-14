Eric Bischoff Thinks TNA Relied Too Heavily On Big Names

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about a variety of topics relating to how TNA was booked.

You can read highlights below.

On TNA relying on big names: “TNA they brought in Scott Hall, what, in 2007? Before I ever showed up. Sting was there when I got there. Mick Foley was there when I got there. There were a lot of big names that had been in and out of TNA before Hulk and I showed up. Hulk was a very big proponent for bringing in Jeff Hardy, Ric Flair and a couple of others. As well as a few others not as high on the Q chart so to speak. Their issue wasn’t talent. They had a lot of talent. What they didn’t do was what they needed to do to grow the business. That was to get out of a sound stage.

“My point always was and still is they could have brought in John Cena, the Undertaker, they could have brought in anybody they wanted to. As long as that show continued to be produced inside a sound stage it would never have credibility with the audience regardless of who you brought in. They could have brought the Undertaker in during the peak o his career and drop him from a helicopter right in the sound stage and it would have been the hottest thing and the ratings would have gone through the roof for period of three or four weeks and they would have flatlined back to where they were because the product had no credibility. It didn’t resonate with the audience because it didn’t have that big arena feel. It had a game show feel regardless of what talent was on the show. Jeff Jarrett probably has a different opinion and I respect it. Jeff Jarrett has been around longer than I have, but you can’t just bring in talent and not have a strategy to grow your business. It always came down to that for me. That was my frustration. You can bring in whoever you want. It won’t matter if you don’t have a bigger strategy.”

On Bobby Roode as World Champion: “I didn’t get to know Bobby too much until toward the end really the last year and half two years of my run with TNA. I don’t even know how long I was there maybe four or five years whatever it was. Bobby was quiet, professional just did the work… I have nothing but respect for him. Bobby certainly deserved to be in that position. But if Kurt Angle couldn’t move the needle. If Mick Foley couldn’t move the needle. If Sting couldn’t move the needle. Scott Hall and Kevin Nash couldn’t move the needle. If Booker T couldn’t move the needle. If Christian couldn’t move the needle. If Jeff Hardy couldn’t the move needle. Why does anybody think anybody else would? That’s the part that if I allow myself to I will still et wound up about again because it was such a missed opportunity.”