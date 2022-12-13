WWE NXT (12/13/2022) Results

Here are your WWE NXT results for December 13th, 2022: courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com!

WWE NXT RESULTS (12/13/2022)

The "Then. Now. Forever. Together" signature airs and then we see a quick video package recapping the NXT Deadline 2022 premium live event. From there, we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

We hear the commentary duo of Booker T and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show and then we get the post-NXT Deadline 2022 edition of NXT on USA off-and-running on the USA Network.

Men's & Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Winners

After the quick check-in with the commentators, we hear the familiar sounds of Roxanne Perez's theme song. On that note, the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner is shown standing in the ring with a microphone.

The fans give her a nice reaction but before she can say much of anything, we see a shot of the parking lot and hear a car horn honking over and over again. Grayson Waller emerges and says the show doesn't start until he says so.

He makes his way into the CWC and tries cutting a promo while Roxanne Perez keeps yelling over her. He asks who interrupted the Iron Survivor Challenge winner. She says she doesn't know if he forgot, but he wasn't the only one to win an Iron Survivor Challenge match.

Perez says she actually did it before he did and from the number one spot. Waller down-talks to her and calls her Booker T's favorite wrestler who had to be home due to bed time. He mentions doing Shooey's like a Tai Tuivasa-wannabe.

As he continues to talk, he says she can't beat Mandy Rose. On that note, the theme for the NXT Champion plays and out comes Bron Breakker singing the praises of Perez. He says he speaks for everyone when he says, "We don't give a damn what you think!"

He calls Perez the future women's champion. Waller replies, "Wrong!" He says he doesn't care about what the fans think and asks "Bronathan" how his jaw is feeling. Waller says he scored more than anyone in the Iron Survivor Challenge and vows to take the NXT Championship from Bron at New Year's Evil.

He says everyone is about making memories and he's about making moments. Breakker suggests they make one right now and chases him through the crowd. Meanwhile in the ring, from behind, Mandy Rose attacks Roxanne Perez.

JD McDonagh Visits Doctors

We shoot to a backstage segment where JD McDonagh is being viewed by doctors. He guesses his prognosis correctly. Julius Creed approaches and says The Creed Brothers were ready to go until they did something to Julius' knee.

Julius' brother says since he did that he's gonna answer to him tonight.

Roxanne Perez Wants Mandy Rose Tonight

Roxanne Perez is shown recovering in the ring. She gets on the mic and says if Mandy Rose thinks she's the baddest b*tch in the game, to put her title on-the-line tonight instead of waiting for NXT New Year's Evil. Rose appears to agree.

"Stacks" vs. Wes Lee

We see the NXT North American Champion being attacked backstage and the brawl makes its' way down to the ring. "Stacks" beats down Wes Lee and the two enter the ring where the referee calls for the bell.

This match, which was scheduled for later tonight, is going to happen right now instead. Lee fights his way back into the offensive lead and knocks Stacks out to the floor. He hits a ring to floor splash onto Stacks as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Stacks dominating the action as Tony D'Angelo is shown watching on from ringside. The fans try and rally behind Wes Lee as he starts to show signs of life.

Stacks ends up hanging onto the offensive lead for a few minutes, but eventually Lee hits a bunch of flips and catches Stacks with a kick on the way around. He goes for the cover and scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: Wes Lee

Dijak Arrives, Tony D'Angelo Attacks

Once the match wraps up, we see Wes Lee with his title when Dijak's theme hits and out he comes. From behind in the ring, however, it is Tony D'Angelo who levels Wes Lee and leaves him laying. Dijak is shown looking down at him as the segment ends.

Chase U Handles In-House Business

We shoot backstage and see Chase U confused about the Drew Gulak interaction in recent weeks. The three talk among themselves and try and sort out all of their in-house business. They then ask if they're ready for tonight. They all hype each other up.

Toxic Attraction vs. Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile

Kayden Carter & Kitana Chance make their way out. The NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions will be joining Booker T and Vic Joseph on commentary for our next match, which will be in the NXT women's tag-team division. Before the match, however, we head to a commercial break.

As we return from the break, we see Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile finishing up their ring entrance, in progress. From there, the theme for Toxic Attraction plays and out they come as Carter and Chance are introduced on special guest commentary.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one, which almost immediately breaks down to all four women duking it out all at the same time in the ring. Some of the action spills out to the floor, where the tag champs speak up from the commentary desk.

Finally order is restored in the ring. We see Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane taking turns beating down Ivy Nile and utilizing frequent tags to keep fresh offense on her at all times. The fans try and rally behind Ivy as she shows signs of life.

Nile ends up thrown onto the NXT women's tag-team champs as Jane launches her onto Carter and Chance as the action momentarily broke out at ringside. The referee ends up calling for the bell when they get involved and an all-out chaotic brawl breaks out amog all of the teams.

Winners: No Contest

Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs Predict Big 2023

We shoot to Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs who talk to their friend about turning frowns upside down and vowing that 2023 will be their year. We then see Von Wagner and Robert Stone making their way to the ring, as is Odyssey Jones as we head to a commercial break.

Trick Williams Shows Carmelo Hayes Getting Posterized By Axiom

We return from the break to see Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes backstage looking at Williams' phone. They talk about Hayes not winning the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline.

He says he's still him despite that. Williams then shows Axiom "posterizing" him on Twitter. Trick says they ain't going out like that. Carmelo wants him to delete the picture.

Von Wagner vs. Odyssey Jones

We see Von Wagner finishing up his ring entrance inside the CWC when we return live. From there, his theme dies down and he awaits the entrance of his opponent.

With that said, Odyssey Jones' theme hits and out he comes for this one-on-one showdown of two massive individuals here on NXT on USA.

The bell sounds and we get this one off-and-running. Both guys get down in the three-point stance, feeling the nostalgia from their football days.Jones ends up taking out Wagner but Wagner fights back and connects with a double axe-handle smash off the ropes.

Wagner interacts with Malik Blade and Sweater at ringside. From there, Jones takes back over on offense in the ring, knocking Wagner down twice with shoulder smashes and then splashing on him in the corner. He hits a huge slam follow-up and stalks Wagner.

While this is going on, Robert Stone hits the ring for the distraction. Jones hits his big splash on an unsuspecting Wagner soon after that and goes for the cover. 1-2-3. Jones wins.

Winner: Odyssey Jones

Javier Bernal vs. Ikemen Jiro

We shoot backstage to McKenzie Mitchell standing by with Javier Bernal. He tries giving his fan group a name but Mitchell keeps punking him. He settles on Big Body Believers and heads to the ring.

McKenzie Mitchell makes it clear that she's rooting for Jiro and we head to a commercial break before this match hits the ring.

As we return from the break, we see Ikemen Jiro is in the ring now. He begins going to work on Bernal with his yellow and purple jacket still on, in trademark Ikemen Jiro fashion. Eventually the leader of the Big Body Believers takes over on offense.

Bernal takes over on the floor and tells everyone in the front rows to move as he grabs Jiro. Instead of throwing him into the crowd, he rolls him into the ring and laughs at all the fans who moved. He then gets attacked from behind by Jiro, who rolled back out to the floor behind him.

Back in the ring, Jiro continues to dominate the action. He hits Bernal with a big kick and brings him off the top-rope the hard way. He hits a running knee and goes for the cover and gets the three-count.

Winner: Ikemen Jiro

Ikemen Jiro Attacked By Scrypts

We see Ikemen Jiro attacked after the match. He loses his jacket to Scrypts and gets laid out and posed over as the post-match scene wraps up on that note.

From there, we head to another commercial break as new NXT Tag-Team Champions The New Day make their way through the hallways headed to the ring.

Wendy Choo With A Message For Cora Jade

We return from the break and see Wendy Choo gloating about Cora Jade coming up short in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. She defends throwing a drink in the face of only those who deserve it.

New Day NXT Tag-Team Championship Celebration

From there, we see a quick shot of Roxanne Perez looking nervous but ready for her showdown for the NXT Women's Championship against Mandy Rose later on in tonight's show.

After that, the theme for New Day plays and out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for their scheduled NXT Tag-Team Championship Celebration following their title victory to become triple crown champs by beating Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline 2022.

The two settle in the ring and Xavier Woods sings the praises of Kofi for being a 15-time tag-champion, the most in company history, as well as the first-ever triple-crown singles and tag-performer in WWE.

Kofi jokes about how he wasn't going to say anything to rub it in Booker T's face. The fans chant "You deserve it!" at him. They continue with Woods talking about being in the first-ever NXT title match and now holding NXT gold.

Out comes Pretty Deadly complaining and cutting off the celebration. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs end up coming out and leading a pledge of allegiance and then we tease a title shot for them for next week.

JD McDonagh vs. Brutus Creed

JD McDonagh's theme hits and he heads to the ring as the commentators showcase the black eye he is sporting. He will be in one-on-one action when we return on NXT on USA.

When we return from the break, we see a brief earlier today segment with Indi Hartwell. We then shoot back inside the CWC where Brutus Creed makes his way down to the ring for this singles showdown.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. We see Brutus jump off to an early offensive lead. McDonagh ends up taking over after sending Brutus to the floor and hurting his hand. He smashes it off the commentary desk and ring apron before bringing the fight back into the ring.

As the action continues in the ring, McDonagh works over Brutus and blasts Julius at ringside with a cheap shot. The match action spills out to the ringside area again. McDonagh grabs a chair but before he can use it, Sanga and Veer grab it and take it from him. Back in the ring, he hits his finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: JD McDonagh

Zoey Stark Reacts To Nikkita Lyons TikTok Video

We shoot backstage to Zoey Stark being asked about a TikTok video from Nikkita Lyons reacting to her losing the Iron Survivor Challenge. Stark calls Lyons a waste of roster space.

She says she didn't want to wrestle her because she wanted to save her from herself. She says she changes her mind now and will bring the real talent when they eventually meet.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Amari Miller

We see a vignette promoting Lyra Valkyria's NXT debut next before heading to another commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see highlights of the Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre showdown from NXT Deadline 2022. From there, we shoot back inside the CWC where we see Amari Miller finishing up her ring entrance, in progress.

She settles in the ring and her music dies down. The lights in the CWC go out and when they come back on, we see Lyra Valkyria make her NXT debut.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. We see Valkyria dominating from the word, "go." She hits a big dropkick through the ropes onto Miller on the floor. Back in the ring, she continues to dominate the action en route to hitting her finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

Axiom Isn't Afraid Of Carmelo Hayes

We see McKenzie Mitchell backstage with Axiom. She asks about his match against Carmelo Hayes next week on NXT on USA. She mentions their interaction in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2022.

He jokes about being scared and then sarcastically asks Mitchell to look in his eyes, which she can't because of his mask. He says he fears no one and will wear a huge smile on his face when he beats Hayes next week.

Kiana James & Brooks Jensen, NXT Women's Tag Champs

As we settle in from the break we see Brooks Jensen backstage being approached by Kiana James. She asks if he's happy about his title match next week. He mentions being nervous about Fallon. James gets an early Christmas gift to him and it's a nice dress shirt that actually fits.

She says if he's gonna become a champ again, he should look like one. He tries apologizing about earlier and mentions financial problem. She says he should focus on what he can control. He thanks her and she walks away. We then see the NXT women's tag champs brawling with the same two teams from earlier tonight when a bunch of officials break things up

Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp

We then head back inside the CWC where Duke Hudson makes his way to the ring representing Chase U. He will be in action against Damon Kemp when we return to NXT on USA. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

Now we return from the break inside the CWC and see Damon Kemp finishing his ring entrance, already in progress. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our co-main event of the evening here on NXT on USA.

The battle sees Kemp enjoy a lengthy run in control of the offense. A few minutes into the contest, we see Drew Gulak has made his way to the ringside area and is watching the match up-close. Meanwhile, Hudson fights back into the lead in the ring and eventually finishes him off for the win.

Winner: Duke Hudson

NXT Women's Championship

Mandy Rose (C) vs. Roxanne Perez

We see a shot of the challenger and champion making their way to the ring, as Women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez goes one-on-one against Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose with the NXT Women's Championship on-the-line in our main event of the evening -- next.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see a look at some of the action scheduled for next week's show. We then settle back inside the CWC where the challenger for our headline bout, Roxanne Perez, makes her way to the ring.

Booker T and company sing her praises on commentary as she settles inside the squared circle for our final match of the evening here on this week's post-NXT Deadline 2022 edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program.

Now the theme for the reigning, defending champion, Mandy Rose, plays. The Toxic Attraction star heads to the ring looking ready to extend her record-setting reign as NXT Women's Champion.

The two settle inside the ring and the ring announcer does the long, drawn-out formal ring introductions for this championship contest. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this NXT Women's Championship contest.

Rose questions how Perez's arm is and immediately begins to focus her early attack on the limb as the match gets underway. Perez shows her up early on and bows to taunt her. Rose fights back and the two exchange holds in the center of the ring.

We see Rose cartwheel her way past Perez and then hit a dropkick for a close near fall before again questioning loudly how Perez's arm is holding up. Rose misses a big spot and crashes into the steel ring post.

She falls down to the floor at ringside. Perez hits a big dive onto her from the ring. She recovers and slams Perez arm-first into the steel ring post as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from our final commercial break of the evening, we see the action still in progress. Roxanne amps up on offense as Booker T nearly loses his mind on commentary.

We see Rose fight back and she locks Perez in a shoulder-crushing submission. Perez escapes but runs into Kiss from the Rose by the champ. Rose goes for the cover but Perez kicks out somehow before the count of three.

The crowd goes nuts as both fight their way to the finish, which sees Perez hit Pop Rocks for the pin fall victory. We have a new NXT Women's Champion. Booker T goes nuts as his pupil ends the record reign of Mandy Rose. The emotional moment is how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW NXT Women's Champion: Roxanne Perez