Bruce Prichard Reveals Triple H & Shawn Michaels Were Big Supporters Of Rob Van Dam

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 13, 2022

Bruce Prichard recently spoke on the latest episode of Something To Wrestle, where he spoke about Shawn Michaels & Triple H being fans of Rob Van Dam.

Highlights are below.

On the idea of pitting RVD against Shawn Michaels:

“I think it was a styles clash. It was a clash of styles that I didn’t think would work. I really didn’t. Rob needs a certain kind of opponent. Shawn could work a broomstick. Rob defitnely wasn’t a broomstick. Rob was heavy, he was thick.. It was ugly. It got hit by an ugly stick. It was two guys who didn’t mesh. They were not meshing for several minutes.. It didn’t gel.”

On Shawn and Triple H's feeling towards Van Dam:

"They actually were both big fans of Rob. They were two proponents of getting Rob into the mix. Hence the reason we even did the match. A lot of the luster came off when Rob came off the top onto Hunter’s throat.. It wasn’t clumsy it was just an accident. I think a lot of people looked at that and thought Rob was dangerous. That was a reputation that Van Dam had. That he was dangerous. I didn’t think Rob was dangerous, I thought he was snug. I don’t think anything Rob ever did was dangerous to his opponents. In hurting Hunter it was ‘oh God, he’s dangerous.”

On a WWE stop in India:

“Horrible. Horrible. Regal and Booker T getting really, really sick. I remember Booker laying on a table in the hallway just doubled over in pain… Regal got a parasite or something that just tore his system up so he got really sick… India is a tricky place.”

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #shawn michaels #triple h #rob van dam

