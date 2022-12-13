Ronda Rousey Says She's Ready To Change It Up

WWE Superstar and current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey stated that she's ready to change it up in a YouTube live stream.

In her stream, she was asked if winning the tag team titles with Shayna Baszler was a part of bucket list.

"Yes. I’m happy just to have a tag title. I don’t need a singles title. A tag run would be fun. I mean, both is cool. I’ve been doing singles for so long, I’m ready to change it up. That’s another thing, too, people forget I only have a year-and-a-half of in-ring experience.”

Credit to WrestlingInc for transcript