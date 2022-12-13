WWE Monday Night RAW Results (12/12/2022)

Here are your WWE Monday Night RAW results for December 12th, 2022: courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com!

WWE RAW RESULTS (12/12/2022)

This week's show kicks off with the usual theme song and opening video and then we shoot inside the Milwaukee-based venue as the crowd roars and the commentators welcome us as pyro explodes.



Raw Women's Championship Eliminator

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss



We settle in and then we head down to the ring where Bayley is introduced. She makes her way out alongside fellow Damage CTRL members Io Sky and Dakota Kai. We see highlights from last week's Raw of Bayley's win.



Now we return live and we see Becky Lynch at ringside attacking all of the Damage CTRL members. She grabs a steel chair and chases Kai and Sky out through the crowd as Bayley watches on in the ring.



The theme for Ms. Bliss plays and out comes Alexa Bliss for this Raw Women's Championship eliminator. Before the bell can sound to start this one off, we hear the familiar sounds of Bianca Belair.



As the Raw Women's Champion settles in at ringside for a closer look at this one, the bell does sound and now this opening contest on this week's WWE Raw is officially off-and-running.



We see Bayley try and immediately take down Bliss for a pin fall attempt, but Ms. Bliss is having none of that. Bliss hits a Canadian Destroyer move out of the corner on Bayley, who kicks out of the subsequent pin attempt and rolls to the floor to regroup.



Back in the ring, Bayley hits a suplex and goes for the cover, however Bliss kicks out and fires up for an offensive comeback. She unloads a flurry of punches, teeing off on Bayley as she lays on her back in the center of the ring.



Alexa drops the double knees onto the mid-section of Bayley for another near fall attempt. We see Belair watching on at a chair seated at ringside.



The two brawl some more and end up at ringside right in front of Belair. Bayley smashes Bliss into the steel ring post and after that, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.



As we settle back in from the break, we see Bayley is still dominating the offense, taking it to Bliss in the ring as Belair is again shown watching on from her seat at ringside.



Bliss hits a double knee-drive off the top-rope, giving Bayley a rough-landing, which is mentioned on commentary. Bayley fights back as the two end up tangled up in the middle of the ring. Bayley rolls Bliss up but Bliss kicks out.



The action once again spills out to the floor, where we see Bliss take Bayley down with authority on the floor. She runs off the apron and hits a flip onto Bayley for another big spot before bringing the action back in the ring and going for the cover.



Bayley kicks out at two. Bliss hits her with a DDT when she gets up but Bayley again kicks out before the count of three. Bliss goes to the top-rope but Bayley is up and she stops her before she can do anything.



We see Bayley bring Bliss down the hard way and then she runs and splashes onto her before yanking her out feet-first into a pin attempt for a two count. Out of nowhere, Bayley hits a Bayley-to-belly for a close near fall. Bliss keeps this one alive.



Now we watch as Bayley takes the turnbuckle padding off of the middle buckle in the corner. Belair tries to bring it to the referee's attention. Bliss and Bayley end up fighting in front of her again. Bliss ducks and Bayley nearly decks Belair, but Belair catches the punch.



Bayley ends up back in the ring getting drop-kicked into a corner by Bliss. Bliss heads to the top-rope to follow up with her Twisted Bliss finisher. She gets the three count and is now the number one contender to the Raw Women's Championship.



We see Bliss and Belair stare each other down in the ring afterwards. She grabs her and nearly hits Sister Abigail on her but stops and lets her go, looking confused afterwards and walking off.



Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to Raw Women's Championship: Alexa Bliss



Chad Gable & AJ Styles Exchange Words, Milk-Puns



Byron Saxton catches up with Chad Gable and Otis and gives some milk-related double entandres after we see highlights of Kurt Angle's milk-bash birthday celebration from Friday Night SmackDown.



As Chad Gable fires back with some puns of his own, they hear AJ Styles, Gallows and Mia Yim laughing as they walk by.



Gable and Styles exchange some words and Gable says he'll embarrass Styles on the world stage. Styles gives a few more milk puns before walking off. After this, we head to another commercial break.



AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable



After a quick Austin Theory video package, we return live and out comes AJ Styles accompanied by Gallows and Mia Yim, He settles in the ring for our second match of the evening.



Now the theme for his opponent hits, and out comes Chad Gable accompanied by Otis. The two are in the ring, the music is over and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.



We see some good back-and-forth action from both guys early on and then Styles goes to launch Gable out to the floor, only for the "tree-trunk" Otis to catch him. Gable yells out "Thank you!" after beating Styles down and we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.



As we settle back in from the break, we see Gable failing to suplex Styles out of the corner. This leads to an offensive comeback from "The Phenomenal One." Styles gets a few near falls and then Gable hits a series of back-suplexes. Styles fights his way free and blasts him with a Pele kick.



Gable ends up going behind Styles and connecting with one final belly-to-back suplex. Both guys are down and slow to get back to their feet now.



Styles goes for the calf-crusher, Gable counters with an Ankle lock. Styles counters back to the calf-crusher and Gable escapes and locks in the Ankle lock yet again. Styles fights his way free but walks into a Northern Lights suplex from Gable for a close near fall.



The two go for some back-and-forth submission attempts and escapes again until this time, Styles hooks Gable in his Styles Clash. He hits it and goes for the cover, picking up the pin fall victory in a great match.



Winner: AJ Styles



Backstage: Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis & Candice LeRae



We shoot backstage where we see Johnny Gargano helping Dexter Lumis decide what to do with all of his money. In walks Candice LeRae, who mentions her match with Io Sky tonight.



She suggests them having such a hard time deciding what to do with money because they might have everything they need already. She mentions it being the Holiday season and a time for giving. Gargano tells Lumis to grab the cash and follow him, because he's got an idea.



The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio) vs. Akira Tozawa & The Street Profits



We see The Judgment Day make their way down to the ring. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley all make their way to the ring. They will square off against The Street Profits & Akira Tozawa next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.



As we settle back in from the break, we see Cathy Kelley standing by backstage with Akira Tozawa and The Street Profits -- Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. We see some highlights from their match last week as they settle into the ring.



Back live, the bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our latest match here on this week's installment of WWE Monday Night Raw. Dawkins kicks things off for his team, Priest for his. The two lock-up and hit the ropes. They meet in the middle with a shoulder bump, but neither man budges.



The action continues and we see each block a hip-toss attempt from the other. They both go for a drop kick at the same time. Dawkins leap-frogs Priest in the corner but runs into a big right hand.



He tags in Dominik Mysterio, who picks up where Priest left off, taking it to Dawkins. He then quickly tags Finn Balor in, who delivers some additional punishment before milking some boos from the crowd. Dawkins hits a big drop kick and tags in Montez Ford.



Dawkins and Ford hit a big spot and go for the cover but Balor kicks out at two. Tozawa tags in and screeches and sequels before going to work on Balor. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.



When we return from the break, we see things build to a spot where Priest levels one of the Street Profits and knocks him across the commentary desk. Back in the ring, we see Dominik Mysterio tag in and as Corey Graves does the heel sell on him, he takes it to the Street Profits.



Balor tags in and picks up where he left off, taking it to the opposition and maintaining the offensive control in this six-man tag-team contest. The Street Profits make the tag but the referee doesn't see it.



Balor takes out Tozawa in the meantime and then Priest tags in and splashes onto Ford in the corner. He snap-mares him down and tags in Balor for a leg-drop. Dominik tags in for a slingshot spot and then Balor tags back in.



He hits a back-breaker for a near fall but Ford kicks out after the count of two. Akira Tozawa tags in and goes on an all-out epic offensive run, but things backfire on him as Priest hits his End of Days finisher on him behind the referee's back from the ring apron. Dominik makes the cover and The Judgment Day win.



Winners: The Judgment Day



Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis Give Away WWE Merchandise



We see Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis at a concession stand where they decide to buy "all of it." They look for something to carry it in and Gargano says he has an idea.



They are headed to the ring as they talk about how great this is going to be. Dexter Lumis gives a little kid a teddy bear as he follows behind Gargano and we head to a commercial break.



As we return from the break, we see Gargano make his way out with Lumis and a wheel-barrow full of WWE merchandise. They throw it out to the fans as a token of their gratitude for the holiday season.



The Miz ends up sneaking in and attacking in all black gear. He steals the bag of money and tries running off with it, but Adam Pearce stops him and demands he take it back and return it to Lumis.



We see Pearce try and force it until Miz says he's desparate and offers a rematch with Lumis to keep it. Gargano gets under his skin by calling him Mike.



The fans chant "Mike!" Gargano says Lumis will give Miz a chance to win the money back in a rematch next week. He says how about we raise the stakes -- literally.



The rematch will be a ladder match. Whoever climbs the ladder and retrieves both bags of money -- wins it all. Miz questions both bags. Gargano says if Lumis is putting his up, Miz needs to match it. Miz says he already told us he doesn't have cash.



Miz talks about having an allowance but refusing to ask Maryse for more. He says he'll figure out a way to get the money. Gargano says he also wants Miz to help them give away the WWE merchandise to the fans -- while dressed as Santa's little elf. We head to a commercial break.



Iyo Sky vs. Candice LeRae



We return to a video package promoting the number one contendership to the U.S. title match still to come later this evening between Bobby Lashley and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. From there, we return live and hear the Damage CTRL theme play.



Iyo Sky makes her way down to the ring accompanied by Bayley and Dakota Kai. She settles inside the ring and her theme dies down.



Now we hear the familiar sounds of the theme of Candice LeRae. LeRae makes her way out to the ring with a big smile on her face. The commentators talk about her still seeking further revenge over Damage CTRL.



Corey Graves is critical of Kevin Patrick for not sorting the chairs properly for Bayley and Dakota Kai to come sit down during this Sky-LeRae one-on-one showdown. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one.



Sky dominates the action early on, as the commentators largely ignore the action in favor of calling the shenanigans at the commentary section with Bayley. LeRae tries fighting back but Sky maintains control of the offense in the early goings.



LeRae fights her way into competitive form and ultimately takes over from there. She heads to the top-rope for a high-spot just as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this women's singles contest.



We return from the break and we see LeRae is still dominating the offense. Sky starts to mount some offense of her own. She hooks Candice on her shoulders and walks her around on the floor, however LeRae counters and hits a poison-rana to shift the momentum back into her favor.



The action resumes in the ring and Sky is still selling her neck, which is softened up after a tornado DDT earlier in the match as well. Sky fires up on offense and hits a suplex into a bridge for a pin attempt, only for LeRae to kick out after the count of two.



Things escalate until finally Sky gets LeRae down and "The Genius of the Sky" heads to the top-rope, where she connects with a moonsault for the pin fall victory. After the match, Damage CTRL pose over a fallen Candice LeRae.



Winner: Iyo Sky



Kevin Owens Jaw-Dropped By Elias -- Out Of Shock



We see highlights of Solo Sikoa's attack of Matthew Riddle on last week's show. After the footage wraps up, Cathy Kelley is shown backstage live with Kevin Owens. Elias walks up and asks if he can count of Owens to be in his corner tonight.



Owens laughs off the request, asking if Elias thinks he forgot the months of mental torment he put him through. Elias swears it was his brother Ezekiel. Owens says he was last in the ring with you, Elias, and he smashed a guitar over his head.



Elias says that's all in the past and asks him to focus on tonight. He asks if he can count on him to be in his corner. Owens laughs again and just walks off. He turns around and goes to say something but again walks off with his jaw dropped. We head to a commercial after this.



Elias' Matt Riddle Tribute Concert



We return from the break to see Elias seated in the ring with a photo of Riddle behind him. He strums his guitar and then thanks everyone for coming out to the Matt Riddle tribute concert here tonight.



Elias talks about him having his title aspirations ripped away from him. He then begins to talk about Matt Riddle's unmatched love for music and his universal truth -- which is that WWE stands for -- Walk With Elias.



He goes on to say how he found something of Riddle's and holds up what looks like a joint, only to unroll it and show it's a piece of paper with lyrics to a song he wrote on it. He says if Riddle is watching, which he knows he is, please enjoy.



Now we hear Elias sing the "Elias, You're My Bro!" song that was apparently written by "The Original BRO" himself. Elias reiterates and says he did not write these lyrics, but mentions how it's time for a solo. He strums away but is interrupted by Solo Sikoa's theme song. A different kind of "solo."



Solo Sikoa vs. Elias



Now the bell sounds and Solo Sikoa makes his way to the ring accompanied by Sami Zayn. Already in the ring is his opponent for this scheduled one-on-one contest, Elias.



Zayn leads the fans in an "Ucey! Ucey!" chant and then the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. Elias bum-rushes Sikoa but it isn't long before Solo is taking it to Elias, dominating the action with relative ease in the early goings.



Sikoa levels Elias with a big shot coming off the ropes. He chokes Elias in the ropes and we see Sami Zayn gesturing from ringside in a close-up shot afterwards.



From there, Elias side-steps Sikoa near the ropes and Sikoa flies over. He lands on the apron where Elias bum-rushes him again and knocks him down to the floor at ringside. Zayn stands by Sikoa's side as Elias stands tall in the ring and we head to a mid-match commercial break.



When we return from the break, we see Sikoa dominating the action. After a big kick, he hits Elias with his Spinning Solo for the pin fall victory. Zayn celebrates with Sikoa in the ring after the win.



Winner: Solo Sikoa



Kevin Owens Runs Off Solo Sikoa



After the match, Sikoa pummels an already beaten down Elias. Zayn then holds him up and Sikoa blasts him with a Samoan spike. He grabs a steel chair and heads back into the ring to deliver even more punishment.



Sikoa puts Elias' head in the chair and nearly runs and blasts it but Kevin Owens runs down and hits Sikoa with a Stunner. Zayn exits the ring, too. Owens ends up saving Elias. He holds the chair and stands them down as Elias recovers behind him.



Elias ends up putting his hand on Owens as a "thank you" gesture. Owens turns around and blasts him with a Stunner and leaves him laying.



Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley



We see a lengthy 20-year anniversary Tribute to the Troops video package and then we return inside the arena where the familiar sounds of Asuka's theme music plays. The women's wrestling star makes her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening.



"The Empress of Tomorrow" settles inside the ring and she poses on the corner as Corey Graves talks us into a pre-match commercial break. Asuka is in one-on-one action when we return on WWE Monday Night Raw.



As we settle back in, we see photos of The Miz as an elf posing with fans who received gifts. We then head back into the arena where we see Asuka without her face-paint in a close-up as she watches on while Rhea Ripley makes her way to the ring accompanied by Dominik Mysterio.



The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this singles contest. We see Ripley fight her way into the offensive lead. She dominates for a few minutes until Asuka slaps a flying arm-bar on her out of nowhere.



Ripley starts to fight back after that, but Asuka sends her into the steel ring post and she bounces off the mat on the floor at ringside as we head to a mid-match commercial break.



When we return from the break, we see Ripley dominating the offense in the ring. Asuka tries fighting back but one brutal boot from Ripley keeps the control on her side, as we see Dominik Mysterio watching on from ringside.



The action spills out to the floor where Dominik Mysterio blocks Rhea Ripley, who is down and out. He tells Asuka she's gotta go through him to get to her. The action returns in the ring and again Dominik tries to get involved.



Asuka sprays him in the eyes with the mist, but it stil helps Ripley as she hits Asuka with the Rip-Tide for the win. Dominik is a mess at ringside and Ripley heads down to help him to the back.



Winner: Rhea Ripley



Dolph Ziggler With A Message For Austin Theory



We head to a break after that. When we return, we see highlights of Austin Theory's recent U.S. Championship victory. We then shoot backstage to Dolph Ziggler talking about the significance of the U.S. title and how two great talents like Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins are about to decide the number one contender to that title.



Ziggler then addresses Theory and mentions how he's not made of what a true champion is made of. He talks about his cocky arrogance and how it will be his downfall and how he is an undeserving title-holder. "Watch your back, kid!" He says to end the segment.



WWE U,.S. Championship Eliminator

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins



After that we see a quick video package highlighting the dominance of "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley. When we return, he makes his "All Mighty" entrance to the ring for our main event of the evening.



As Lashley settles inside the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. Our headline bout of the evening here on this week's WWE Monday Night Raw -- a number one contender match to determine the next challenger to Austin Theory's WWE United States Championship -- is up next.



When we return from the break, we see more photos of The Miz dressed as an elf and giving out toys to the fans in the arena. We then plug The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis "Winner-Take-All" ladder match for next week's Raw.



From there, we settle back inside the arena where "BURN IT DOWN!!!" plays and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins himself emerges and heads down to the ring for our final match of the evening here on this week's show.



The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Rollins fares well early on, but Lashley ends up taking over. "The All Mighty" dominates the action for a bit until Rollins sends Lashley into the steel ring post. He leaps off the apron onto him for good measure.



Back in the ring, Lashley starts to take back over. He sends Rollins soaring over the ropes and crashing and burning on the floor at ringside. As Lashley goes out to capitalize on the momentum he has built, we see a camera-shot of WWE U.S. Champion Austin Theory watching on from a monitor backstage.



As the action continues on the floor at ringside, Rollins runs and leaps off the steel ring steps, only to be back-body-dropped by Lashley over the guard rail and into the crowd. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.



Lashley is shown dominating Rollins in the corner of the ring as we return from the commercial break. Lashley sends Rollins down to the mat with authority and stares down at him with confidence before hoisting him up and holding him in the air for a delayed, stalled suplex. He goes for the cover, but Rollins kicks out after the count of two.



We see Lashley take Rollins up to the top-rope. He is knocked off backwards. Rollins follows up with a leaping high cross body splash for a near fall that gets him two-and-a-half. We see Austin Theory watching on backstage once again.



Rollins has Lashley on the floor and he runs and dives through the ropes. He connects with a suicide dive before quickly re-entering the ring and doing it a second time. When he goes for a third, Lashley is back in the ring. Rollins catches him with a kick and goes for a suplex but Lashley over-powers him. Rollins reverses and hits a Falcon Arrow for a near fall.



As the match spills out to the ringside area again, Rollins runs and jumps but Lashley catches him and hoists him up in the air. He runs and slams him into the steel ring post. Back in the ring, Lashley stalks Rollins and waits for him to get up.



He charges at him with a spear, but Rollins leaps over it and blasts him with a super kick. He heads to the top-rope and hits a frog-splash for a close near fall but Lashley kicks out before the count of three.



Rollins goes over to hit a Stomp on Lashley, but Lashley muscles his way out of it, not budging when Rollins stomps down with the boot. Lashley gets Rollins in his Hurt Lock but the referee twists his ankle and ends up on the floor.



Lashley hits a Spear and goes for the cover. The ref jumps back in the ring but only counts to two before Rollins kicks out. Lashley complains as the ref stumbles back on his bum wheel. Lashley goes for another Spear but dives right into a Pedigree from Rollins for the 1-2-3. With the win, Rollins moves on to face Austin Theory in the next showdown for the WWE U.S. title.



Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to the U.S. Title: Seth Rollins



Bobby Lashley Attacks, Gets Fired



After the match, Bobby Lashley attacks the referee. Adam Pearce comes down and gets in his face. He says he told him his hands were going to be tied. Lashley shoves Pearce in another display of his rage issues.



Pearce yells at him that he is fired. Lashley looks stunned. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!