AEW Makes A Major Backstage Production Hire

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has revealed Michael Mansury, the former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production has been hired by AEW and will begin with the company this week. Johnson said:
“We are told he was backstage at the Full Gear PPV a few weeks back as well, but he is now officially with the company. Mansury’s official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW. This is a big backstage hire for the company.”
Mansury was employed by WWE from 2009 until May 2020. He was once unofficially named the "next" Kevin Dunn and a big part of Triple H's team when he headed up NXT.
Hello wrestling, my old friend… pic.twitter.com/JqN08WDNzp— Mike Mansury (@mr_mansury) December 12, 2022
⚡ Matt Riddle Pulled From WWE Television Due Failed Drug Test
On the December 5 episode of WWE RAW, an injury angle took place and Matt Riddle was taken out of the arena on a stretcher, effectively writ [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 12, 2022 07:51PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com