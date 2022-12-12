AEW Makes A Major Backstage Production Hire

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has revealed Michael Mansury, the former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production has been hired by AEW and will begin with the company this week. Johnson said:

“We are told he was backstage at the Full Gear PPV a few weeks back as well, but he is now officially with the company. Mansury’s official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW. This is a big backstage hire for the company.”

Mansury was employed by WWE from 2009 until May 2020. He was once unofficially named the "next" Kevin Dunn and a big part of Triple H's team when he headed up NXT.

Hello wrestling, my old friend… pic.twitter.com/JqN08WDNzp — Mike Mansury (@mr_mansury) December 12, 2022