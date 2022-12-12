WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Makes A Major Backstage Production Hire

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2022

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has revealed Michael Mansury, the former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production has been hired by AEW and will begin with the company this week. Johnson said:

“We are told he was backstage at the Full Gear PPV a few weeks back as well, but he is now officially with the company. Mansury’s official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW. This is a big backstage hire for the company.”

Mansury was employed by WWE from 2009 until May 2020. He was once unofficially named the "next" Kevin Dunn and a big part of Triple H's team when he headed up NXT.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #aew #michael mansury

