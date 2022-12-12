Update on Karl Anderson’s Future With NJPW

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson is set to defend the NEVER Openweight title against Hikuleo this week. The match will take place on Wednesday at the World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals.

PWInsider reports that this will not be Anderson’s final appearance for the company. WWE and NJPW have reportedly made a deal that will see Anderson appear at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, their biggest event of the year.

Anderson will be the first WWE Superstar under contract to work at the annual Tokyo Dome event.

This was all worked out when The Good Brothers were brought back to WWE.