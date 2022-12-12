WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on Karl Anderson’s Future With NJPW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2022

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson is set to defend the NEVER Openweight title against Hikuleo this week. The match will take place on Wednesday at the World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals.

PWInsider reports that this will not be Anderson’s final appearance for the company. WWE and NJPW have reportedly made a deal that will see Anderson appear at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, their biggest event of the year.

Anderson will be the first WWE Superstar under contract to work at the annual Tokyo Dome event.

This was all worked out when The Good Brothers were brought back to WWE. 

Tags: #wwe #njpw #karl anderson

