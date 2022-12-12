ECW Legend Rob Van Dam Set For 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame Induction

ECW legend Rob Van Dam will be inducted into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame this Saturday. He has his first match in the arena way back in January 1996 defeating Axl Rotten.
RVD is the 22nd inductee into the Hall of Fame which was created 2002 following the death of Ted “Flyboy Rocco Rock” Petty. His induction will be part of a Battleground Championship Wrestling event which will be an ECW tribute show.
Congratulations RVD!
⚡ Brock Lesnar’s Rumored Opponent For WWE Wrestlemania 39
Brock Lesnar as you would expect is penciled in to be a part of WWE WrestleMania 39 next year, and now he has a rumored opponent for the big [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 12, 2022 01:05PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com