ECW Legend Rob Van Dam Set For 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame Induction

ECW legend Rob Van Dam will be inducted into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame this Saturday. He has his first match in the arena way back in January 1996 defeating Axl Rotten.

RVD is the 22nd inductee into the Hall of Fame which was created 2002 following the death of Ted “Flyboy Rocco Rock” Petty. His induction will be part of a Battleground Championship Wrestling event which will be an ECW tribute show.

Congratulations RVD!