Kurt Angle On How He Is Doing Following Double Knee Replacement Surgery

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle discussed how he is feeling following double knee replacement surgery that he had earlier this year.

“It’s six and a half months from the surgery, and I’m almost fully recovered. It usually takes 9 to 12 months, but I’m there. I’m really happy. My legs are stronger now than they were before surgery. They don’t want me to run yet. Probably in another month or two, I’ll start running again, but I’m not allowed to run very far. I can’t run more than two miles.”

WNS wishes Angle all the very best in his recovery.