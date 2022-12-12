WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Kurt Angle On How He Is Doing Following Double Knee Replacement Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2022

Kurt Angle On How He Is Doing Following Double Knee Replacement Surgery

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle discussed how he is feeling following double knee replacement surgery that he had earlier this year. 

“It’s six and a half months from the surgery, and I’m almost fully recovered. It usually takes 9 to 12 months, but I’m there. I’m really happy. My legs are stronger now than they were before surgery. They don’t want me to run yet. Probably in another month or two, I’ll start running again, but I’m not allowed to run very far. I can’t run more than two miles.”

WNS wishes Angle all the very best in his recovery.

Kurt Angle On How His WWE SmackDown Birthday Bash Came Together

During the latest episode of his The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed last Friday's WWE SmackDown which featured his [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 11, 2022 07:00PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79845/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer