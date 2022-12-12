William Regal Begins Vice President Role In WWE In January

As we've reported earlier this month, William Regal is on his way out of AEW and is expected to return to WWE again next month.

Specifically, Regal will be back in the company in the first week of January. PWInsider is now reporting that Regal has officially come to terms on his new job in the company.

While the details aren’t known, Regal will have a Vice President role in the company.

Before he joined AEW, Regal worked for WWE as the company's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting for several years. WWE released him on January 5, 2022, ending his 22-year tenure.