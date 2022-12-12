NXT Star Still Expected To Move Up To Main WWE Roster

Cameron Grimes moving the main WWE main roster still looks set.

It had been recently reported that Grimes was expected to be called up from NXT to the main roster once his feud with Joe Gacy concluded. He did make his main roster debut by defeating Akira Tozawa on an episode of WWE Main Event in October but nothing more came of his debut.

Fightful Select reports Grimes is still scheduled to be called up in the fall, although it remains unclear exactly when.

