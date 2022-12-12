WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

NXT Star Still Expected To Move Up To Main WWE Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2022

NXT Star Still Expected To Move Up To Main WWE Roster

Cameron Grimes moving the main WWE main roster still looks set.

It had been recently reported that Grimes was expected to be called up from NXT to the main roster once his feud with Joe Gacy concluded. He did make his main roster debut by defeating Akira Tozawa on an episode of WWE Main Event in October but nothing more came of his debut.

Fightful Select reports Grimes is still scheduled to be called up in the fall, although it remains unclear exactly when.

We'll keep you updated.

Karrion Kross Says Story With Drew McIntyre Is Not Over

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross was recently interviewed by Peter Rosenberg, during which he discussed his work with Rey Mysterio, and how his s [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 11, 2022 07:15PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #cameron grimes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79843/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer