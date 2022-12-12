Five Matches Set For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced five matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. Check out the lineup below:
- Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Chaos Project & Brandon Cutler
- Best Friends vs. Zane Valero & Zack Clayton
- Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee
- Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Warren Johnson & Zach Mason
- Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen
