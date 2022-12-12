WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Five Matches Set For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2022

All Elite Wrestling has announced five matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. Check out the lineup below:

- Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Chaos Project & Brandon Cutler

-  Best Friends vs. Zane Valero & Zack Clayton

- Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee

- Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Warren Johnson & Zach Mason

- Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen


