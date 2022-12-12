Jamie Noble Wins Final WWE Match After Coming Out Of Retirement

Former WWE star Jamie Noble came out of retirement to step into the squared circle one last time at Sunday’s WWE Live event in Charleston, WV.

Seven years after his last match, In the main event of the show, he teamed with Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) to defeat The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn.

Check out some footage of his last match below: