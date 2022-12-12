WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Titus O'Neil Reveals His Favorite Wrestler To Work With

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 12, 2022

Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on The Dad Edge Podcast, where he was asked who his favorite person to work with in WWE is.

"My favorite would probably be Rey Mysterio. It was like one of my first few televised matches ever, and it was so fun. He’s so good at what he does. He’s smaller, so you can do a lot of cool stuff with him, throw him around and everything. He’s also a phenomenal human being. He wants the best for the business, wants you to be the best, wants the best outcome for both parties. He’s a great family man, a great father, Dominik is in the fold now. Great husband, great friend. He’s been a great friend to one of my best friends for years, Dave Batista. I know how solid Dave is, and Dave thinks the world of him as well. Everyone does in the locker room. Rey Mysterio is definitely my favorite," O'Neil said.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #titus oneil #rey mysterio

