IMPACT Wrestling Draws Over 100,000 Viewers For Last Thursday's Episode

A report from Showbuzz Daily reveals 107,000 viewers watched IMPACT Wrestling last Thursday, which was a big increase from the previous week of 74,000 viewers.

The show scored a 0.02 in the 18 - 19 demographic and ranked #140 among cable originals.

This week’s episode featured an IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match, where Heath and Rhino defended the gold against the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin).

In other action, Savannah Evans went up against Taya Valkyrie, and Josh Alexander defended the IMPACT World Championship against Mike Bailey.