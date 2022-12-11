IMPACT Wrestling Draws Over 100,000 Viewers For Last Thursday's Episode

A report from Showbuzz Daily reveals 107,000 viewers watched IMPACT Wrestling last Thursday, which was a big increase from the previous week of 74,000 viewers.
The show scored a 0.02 in the 18 - 19 demographic and ranked #140 among cable originals.
This week’s episode featured an IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match, where Heath and Rhino defended the gold against the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin).
In other action, Savannah Evans went up against Taya Valkyrie, and Josh Alexander defended the IMPACT World Championship against Mike Bailey.
⚡ AEW Star MJF Was At Saturday Night’s UFC 282 PPV, Tweets On Controversial Result
AEW star MJF was cageside for Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win at UFC 282. MJF was at the event with his custom AEW World Championsh [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 11, 2022 01:35PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com