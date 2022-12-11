WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling Draws Over 100,000 Viewers For Last Thursday's Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 11, 2022

A report from Showbuzz Daily reveals 107,000 viewers watched IMPACT Wrestling last Thursday, which was a big increase from the previous week of 74,000 viewers.

The show scored a 0.02 in the 18 - 19 demographic and ranked #140 among cable originals.

This week’s episode featured an IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match, where Heath and Rhino defended the gold against the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin).

In other action, Savannah Evans went up against Taya Valkyrie, and Josh Alexander defended the IMPACT World Championship against Mike Bailey.

