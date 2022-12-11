📺 WATCH: The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon Preview Trailer

This Tuesday, The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon will be broadcast on VICE TV, with former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in the spotlight. The documentary is expected to cover the scandal that led to McMahon's WWE retirement.
Check out the clip below:
The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon.— VICE TV (@VICETV) December 10, 2022
Tuesday at 9P on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/CooM7EQEmI
