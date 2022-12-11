Shotzi Announces She'll Be Out Of Ring Action For Six Weeks

Shotzi is set to miss the next six weeks of WWE ring action after suffering a broken hand.
WWE revealed in a digital exclusive a few days ago that Shotzi had been attacked in a parking lot and had her hand slammed in a car door by Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.
Shotzi has since posted an X-Ray of a broken hand on Saturday along with the caption, "6weeks."
She should be back in time for the Royal Rumble in late January.
6weeks @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey 😘 https://t.co/ocListLp7b pic.twitter.com/1Z8L3n7Hp1— Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) December 10, 2022
