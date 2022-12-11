WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shotzi Announces She'll Be Out Of Ring Action For Six Weeks

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 11, 2022

Shotzi is set to miss the next six weeks of WWE ring action after suffering a broken hand. 

WWE revealed in a digital exclusive a few days ago that Shotzi had been attacked in a parking lot and had her hand slammed in a car door by Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

Shotzi has since posted an X-Ray of a broken hand on Saturday along with the caption, "6weeks."

She should be back in time for the Royal Rumble in late January.


