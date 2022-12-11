Why Colt Cabana Missed ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV

During the ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed that Colt Cabana is currently out of action due to an injury and thus why he missed the event. Khan said:

“He’s injured. He hasn’t been cleared.

“Because he has been wrestling in the Ring of Honor matches, and that was also what the Chris Jericho storyline is -– all Ring of Honor champions and everyone was really all people from either this new Ring of Honor or, in the case of Bryan Danielson, a Hall of Famer and the greatest champion ever.

“Pretty much everybody who came in there represented the new era of Ring of Honor for the most part, including Colt Cabana, who had been on the last two shows and was 2-0 on Zero Hour.”