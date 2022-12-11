Dax Harwood Reveals War Wounds Following ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV

Dax Harwood has revealed some war wounds following his double dog collar match at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

During Saturday's event, Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) defended their ROH Tag Team Championship in a double dog collar match against Mark & Jay Briscoe. The match was filled with scary spots and become very bloody.

The Briscoes won the bout.

Harwood tweeted following the match:

"Sitting in first class with all these business men, 5 knots on my forehead LFG.

"Damn. My nose is fat as hell too"