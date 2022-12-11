Dax Harwood Reveals War Wounds Following ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV

Dax Harwood has revealed some war wounds following his double dog collar match at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.
During Saturday's event, Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) defended their ROH Tag Team Championship in a double dog collar match against Mark & Jay Briscoe. The match was filled with scary spots and become very bloody.
The Briscoes won the bout.
Harwood tweeted following the match:
"Sitting in first class with all these business men, 5 knots on my forehead LFG.
"Damn. My nose is fat as hell too"
Sitting in first class with all these business men, 5 knots on my forehead LFG. pic.twitter.com/D4cHg2mFNm— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 11, 2022
