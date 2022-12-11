AEW Star MJF Was At Saturday Night’s UFC 282 PPV, Tweets On Controversial Result

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 11, 2022

AEW star MJF was cageside for Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win at UFC 282. MJF was at the event with his custom AEW World Championship belt.

During the event, Pimblett defeated Jared Gordon 29 – 28 by unanimous decision. The decision is subject to much controversy with many questing the result, including MJF himself.

Following the fight MJF tweeted:

“What a Joke.

Paddy lost that fight and you know it.”

“He ran away from me like a punk b*tch too.”