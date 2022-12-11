AEW Star MJF Was At Saturday Night’s UFC 282 PPV, Tweets On Controversial Result

AEW star MJF was cageside for Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win at UFC 282. MJF was at the event with his custom AEW World Championship belt.
During the event, Pimblett defeated Jared Gordon 29 – 28 by unanimous decision. The decision is subject to much controversy with many questing the result, including MJF himself.
Following the fight MJF tweeted:
“What a Joke.
Paddy lost that fight and you know it.”
“He ran away from me like a punk b*tch too.”
Sounds like @AEW champ @The_MJF is on team @JFlashGordonMMA tonight 😅 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/3JEektctlR— UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022
MJF trying to get in Paddy’s head? #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/2sNXULnrOl— Cowboy Cotton (@dmon_theboss) December 11, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com