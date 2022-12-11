WWE Live Event Results (12/10/2022) - Wheeling, WV

WWE held a live event on December 10th, 2022 from the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV.
The results are as follows:
- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) ended in a no contest.
- Karrion Kross & Scarlett def. Emma & Madcap Moss
- Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.ce & man.soor) (w/ Maxxine Dupri)
- Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville
- Braun Strowman & The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) def. The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Sami Zayn) (w/ Solo Sikoa)
