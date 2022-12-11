WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Live Event Results (12/10/2022) - Wheeling, WV

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 11, 2022

WWE held a live event on December 10th, 2022 from the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV.

The results are as follows:

- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) ended in a no contest.

- Karrion Kross & Scarlett def. Emma & Madcap Moss

- Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler

- WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

- Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.ce & man.soor) (w/ Maxxine Dupri)

- Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville

- Braun Strowman & The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) def. The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Sami Zayn) (w/ Solo Sikoa)

