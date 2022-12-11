EC3 Commends MJF On His Commitment To Kayfabe

EC3 was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederick of Rancid and Dennis Farrell:

"What I feel bad about is when I was coming up as EC3, you know, the low brained ignorance of people, saying you're just copying (Ted) DiBiase, and then you're just copying Alberto del Rio. I'm like, there are only so many times you can do a rich guy (gimmick), we're all rich. I'm way different than the Million Dollar Man. I'm way different than getting past that criticism. It wasn't hard, but I could see it affecting people."

"When he came up, they would say you're just a bootleg EC3, he's not, he never was," EC3 added. "He was his own man and he was his own talent, and he's very, very exceptional at it. What I do enjoy is the commitment to kayfabe per se. He lives like a real dick, he probably is a real dick. If you went to an EC3 seminar, you're probably a total dick bag. It's very, very difficult when the fans want to cheer you, and they are cheering you, and you can get them to turn back on you. I saw him do that a couple of times, where I'm like that's impressive, because it's very easy to fall into the “well the fans are reacting this way, we should just roll with it." I like the commitment to being an antagonist. I commend a lot. I think he's doing some great work."