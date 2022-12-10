WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Claudio Castagnoli Wins ROH World Championship At Final Battle 2022 PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2022

Claudio Castagnoli Wins ROH World Championship At Final Battle 2022 PPV

During Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event, ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli closed the event.

Toward the end of the bout, Jericho hit Castagnoli with a bat while the referee was distracted by Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The official ejected the duo, before Claudio caught Jericho’s legs. Castagnoli trapped Jericho with his signature swing, before Jericho tapped to be freed from the swing.

The finish saw Castagnoli deliver the giant swing over 30 times!!! before Jericho tapped out.

Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli on September 21, 2022 at Dynamite: Grand Slam in Flushing, Queens, New York to become the champion. 


