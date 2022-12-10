Claudio Castagnoli Wins ROH World Championship At Final Battle 2022 PPV

During Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event, ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli closed the event.
Toward the end of the bout, Jericho hit Castagnoli with a bat while the referee was distracted by Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society.
The official ejected the duo, before Claudio caught Jericho’s legs. Castagnoli trapped Jericho with his signature swing, before Jericho tapped to be freed from the swing.
The finish saw Castagnoli deliver the giant swing over 30 times!!! before Jericho tapped out.
Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli on September 21, 2022 at Dynamite: Grand Slam in Flushing, Queens, New York to become the champion.
Chris Jericho tapped out during the giant swing!— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) December 10, 2022
& Newwww ROH World Champion, @ClaudioCSRO #ROHFinalBattle #ROH pic.twitter.com/ISYWagmANJ
.@ClaudioCSRO is once again ROH World Champion! #ROHFinalBattle pic.twitter.com/hDVsINGn3a— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 10, 2022
.@ClaudioCSRO is once again ROH World Champion! #ROHFinalBattle pic.twitter.com/hDVsINGn3a— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 10, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com