WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Samoa Joe Retains ROH TV Championship At Final Battle 2022 PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2022

Samoa Joe Retains ROH TV Championship At Final Battle 2022 PPV

During Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 PPV, ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson main evented the show.

Much of the bout was fought on the outside of the ring, with both men utilizing the guard rail as a weapon. The match concluded when Joe got Robinson up on the top turnbuckle and successfully hit a muscle buster for 1...2...3.

Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki on April 13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana on AEW Dynamite to become the champion.


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #final battle #samoa joe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79816/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer