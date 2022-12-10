Samoa Joe Retains ROH TV Championship At Final Battle 2022 PPV

During Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 PPV, ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson main evented the show.

Much of the bout was fought on the outside of the ring, with both men utilizing the guard rail as a weapon. The match concluded when Joe got Robinson up on the top turnbuckle and successfully hit a muscle buster for 1...2...3.

Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki on April 13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana on AEW Dynamite to become the champion.